Geelani pays tributes to Mirwaiz Farooq, Lone, Hawal martyrs

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
Hurriyat Conference (G) chairman, Syed Ali Geelani on Saturday paid rich tributes to Shaheed- e-Millat Moulana Muhammad Farooq, Shaheed-e-Hurriyat Khawja Abdul Gani Lone and the Hawal martyrs, on their anniversary, praying for highest place in Jannah for them.
“The best way to pay tributes to the our martyrs is that we should continuously and tirelessly pursue the cause of our struggle and we should not indulge in any such activity as has any possibility of harming or damaging our precious and countless sacrifices in the field of our movement,” Geelani said in a statement.
“I have met Moulana Farooq Sahib many times while as Lone Sahab and I had spent a long time together. I admire the services of the family of Moulana Farooq Sahab which they have done in the propagation and spreading the message of peace (Islam) in Kashmir and I have always extolled the natural talent and courage of Abdul Gani Lone. I pray to Almighty Allah to grant them best place in Jannah,” Geelani added.
Meanwhile, Hurriyat (G) while decrying the restrictions, arrests and curbs ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit, said that state administration imposed curfew like restrictions and curbs and “in its crackdown on resistance leaders, arrested or placed them under house arrest”.
Hurriyat (G) while slamming authorities said that ahead of visit of Indian premier, “the whole state was turned into an armed garrison and police raided residence of resistance leaders and activists”.
“A large number of police and CRPF personnel were deployed outside residence of Hurriyat chairman Syed Ali Geelani and authorities placed Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai, Gh Nabi Sumji, Gh Ahmad Gulzar ,Mohammad Yousef Naqash, Bilal Sidiqee, Mohammad Ashraf laya, Umar Aadil Dar, Mohammad Yasin Ataie, Syed Imtiyaz Hyder, Bashir Ahmad Bhat and scores of other activists under house arrest and police detention, while as Hakeem Abdul Rashid and others houses were raided,” the statement said.
It said the state authorities will have to face people’s wrath and resentment and all these “arbitrary” arrests are synonymous to “disrespecting of our fundamental right”.
“It is extremely unwise to deny political space and muzzle genuine voices,” Hurriyat (G) said.
While strongly criticizing India and “stooges”, Hurriyat (G) said that under the disguise of so-called “Sub Ka Vikaas”, the authorities have turned state into a “butcher house”.