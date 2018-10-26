Geelani pays tributes to militants slain in Sopore and Anantnag

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Chairman All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Geelani on Friday paid tributes to six militants who were killed in different gunfights in Sopore and Anantnag. Geelani said in a statement “No day passes without youth being butchered and massacred by Indian forces.”
He said that those fighting for their basic and fundamental rights are labeled as “terrorists” and gunned down day in and day out.
Hurriyat chairman said “these ultimate sacrifices have made our movement so precious that nobody can ever think of any compromise or betrayal.”
He also said “Delhi rulers and their local henchmen should bear it in mind that muscular approach can never force a nation to submission and unending killing spree and fear psychoses cannot lease for them ever.”