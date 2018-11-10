Geelani pays tributes to militants killed in Tral, Pulwama

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Hurriyat Conference (G) chairman, Syed Ali Geelani on Saturday paid tributes to slain youth in Tral and Pulwama gunfights.
Geelani said in a statement "the insensitivity and unconcern of Indian authorities is the sole reason for the unabated bloodshed."
Hurriyat chairman said that instead of taking measures to resolve long pending issue in its historical perspective, “they want to thrust their choice through barrel of gun.”
He said “Prevailing uncertainty in state and unrealistic approach of authorities is the basic cause of human tragedy and it is the reason that youth are losing their precious lives. Authorities are responsible for this horrendous situation.”