Geelani pays tributes to legendary editors

Srinagar:
Chairman, Hurriyat Conference (G), Syed Ali Geelani on Monday paid tributes to the legendary editors—including Khawaja Sonaullah Bhat and Sofi Ghulam Muhammad Sofi for their immense contribution to the field of journalism.
In a statement issued here, Geelani recalled the legendary editors on their death anniversaries. He said that “they were legends of not only in the field of journalism, but they were equally active and inspirational in social and political spectrum.”
Recalling his journalistic services, Geelani said “Khawaja Sanaullah was the founder of this profession and was respected and honoured as the legend par excellence.” “I used to visit his house in Soura, where he lived a lonely life. He was not only a fatherly figure in journalism, but was politically also active and used to highlight and guide the present movement through its scholarly column Khazir,” Geelani said.
While hailing his services towards society, he said that his style and political approach was unique and distinct and he was very sympathetic and friendly towards oppressed people in state.
Geelani said that late Khawaja had a commanding knowledge of his profession and highlighted the plight of suppressed and subjugated nation in a unique and apt style and when nation revolted against the state of oppression, couldn’t match the standards and aspirations, visualized by late Khawaja.
Haling services rendered by late Sufi Ghulam Muhammad Sofi, Geelani said “he was very affectionate and a visionary personality and will be remembered for pleading highlighting the case of suppressed nation, saying that he played an impressive role in conveying the pain and agony of the sufferings of oppressed people of the state.”
Meanwhile Geelani condoled the demise of Ghulam Hassan Wani aka Lala of Pattan presently residing in Rawalpora.