Geelani pays tributes to Karbala martyrs

‘Imam Hussain (RA) offended forces who tried to change Khilafat into Mallokiyat’
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Paying tributes to Hazrat Imam-e-Hussain (RA) and his companions at Karballah 1400 years ago, chairman Hurriyat Conference (G), Syed Ali Geelani said that this was not just a battle between two forces, but it was a fight between two ideologies.
In a statement issued here, Geelani said that Imam Hussain (RA) courageously offended the forces which were trying to convert “Khilafat into Mallokiyat” and this incident glorifies the concrete and unshakable concept of Islam that injustice, tyranny and high headedness, even if done by Muslims, who are practicing and claim to be the best, is not accepted.
Hurriyat (G) Chairman said that Imam-e-Hussain (RA) didn’t belong to any particular sector group, but was an icon of bravery and justice for whole Ummah, and the path he has shown serves as a beacon light even today for every Muslim, especially those fighting and confronting the aggression of occupation.
Hurriyat (G) Chairman said that he didn’t fight for power, perks or comforts, but for justice and equality, therefore anybody who’s religion, economy, culture, honor, life and livelihood are always under threat by dark and dusty clouds of occupation, should get inspiration from Imam Hussain (RA).
He said that people in Jammu and Kashmir are fighting for just cause for the last 7 decades and are witnessing Karbala almost every day. The best way to pay tributes to Imam Hussain (RA), is to strengthen our resolve and contribute, whole heartedly and sincerely towards the movement, to get rid of forced Indian armed occupation.
He further said that everybody especially the followers of Islam and Imam Hussain (RA), should collectively fight the aggressor, that is the message Karballa and martyrdom of Imam Hussain has in store for us.
Referring to the sacrifices rendered by the people of Jammu and Kashmir to end the forced occupation, Syed Ali Geelani said that more than 6.5 lakh people have been killed and economy worth trillions is lost with the lakhs of injured, but Indian brutality and repression, through their local conduits, seems to have no end.
Hurriyat Conference (G) chairman strongly condemned the use of brute force against the Ashoora procession at Abiguzar, Srinagar to Zadibal, by the police authorities and incarceration of Aga Syed Ahmad Almosvi of Anjum Shari-e-Shian, Nisar Hussian Rather chairman Tehreek-e-Wahdati Islami, Imtiyaz Haider, Ali Mohammad Rather, Shabir Hussain Dar and more than two hundred other mourners while they were injured with cane charge by the police authorities.
Hurriyat leader castigated authorities on the biased interference in religious matters of the Muslims whereas showing sympathies with our Hindu brethren in humanity, by providing every kind of assistance to Yatra’s or ceremonies related to their religion, which is obliviously a stigma on the face of Indian secularism.
Meanwhile Hurriyat (G) spokesman reiterated that the amalgam is going to organize a seminar on 23-09-2018 to memorize the martyrdom of Karballa and the beginning of the new year of the Islamic calendar.
The daylong seminar shall be presided over by Hurriyat chairman Syed Ali Geelani and prominent Islamic scholars, intellectuals and political leaders are likely to pay glaring tributes to the martyrs of Karbala. The seminar shall start at 10:30 a.m. sharp.