Geelani pays tributes slain Handawara militants

Srinagar:
Chairman Hurriyat Conference (G), Syed Ali Geelani today paid tributes to the slain militants of Handwara and Sopore—expressing hope that the people of the state would keep in view the sacrifices of the youth.
Geelani expressed gratitude to the people of Sopore and Zainageer for observing complete shutdown on Friday 14 September and paid tributes to Hakeem-ur-Rehman Sultani.
Terming the Sultani as a great son of soil, the Hurriyat Chairman said that he will always be remembered as a staunch supporter and an eloquent orator who served Tehreek-e-Hurriyat as a humble Tehsil President.
Condemning his brutal killing at the hands of agencies, the Hurriyat leader alleged “it has been a part of Indian plot for selective killings to build up tremendous pressure on the political leadership belonging to resistance movement of Kashmir.”