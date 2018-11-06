Geelani pays tribute to slain Shopian militants, 1947 Jammu massacre victims

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Chairman Hurriyat Conference (G) Syed Ali Geelani on Tuesday paid tributes to slain militants of Shopian, Mohammad Idrees Sultan and Aamir Ahmad Rather. Geelani said in a statement “India is suffering from arrogance of power and has tried its best to muzzle our voice—but has utterly failed to do so, and no power on earth particularly the Indian might, its brutality can never deter us from our much cherished goal of right to self-determination.”
Geelani also said “situation in the valley is worsening with each passing day and that Indian authorities rely on their military might to suppress people’s aspirations and muzzle voices.”
Paying homage to Jammu massacre victims of 1947 Geelani said “Under a deep and well-knit conspiracy it was announced that those willing to go to Pakistan should assemble in Jammu police lines. Hari Singh and his troops had unleashed a reign of terror and Muslim population was not only traumatized but terrified as well and the announcement to send them to Pakistan was a great relief for them.”
“People assembled at the said venue along with their families including women and kids. They were boarded in trucks to be taken to Samba. On reaching halfway near a narrow lane, they were deboarded, young and beautiful females were taken away and the rest of people including kids were pumped with bullets. These blood thirsty vultures did not stop there but the vandalism and bloodshed continued for months. Reports of loot, arson, gutting down houses unabated killings poured in from every city and town of Jammu province. Females were molested and gang-raped, some of them jumped in river Chinab to save their chastity and honor. Even the daughter of Chaoudry Ghulam Abas Sahab was not speared and was kidnapped. Towns of Kathua, Reasi, Udhampur and other adjoining areas were worst hit by these beasts in human skin. In these tiring and tragic movements for these helpless Muslims no helping hand came to their rescue, no balm was applied to their bleeding wounds and no human eye was moisted. Although the tallest political personality of Kashmir was holding the authority and chair of administrator and all this butchery was being carried out under his glaring eyes but he was more concerned and worried about his own chair, said Hurriyat (G) chairman.
Geelani said “Since that day our bloodshed is continuing. As the people at the helm of affairs at that time where acting as deaf mute spectators focused only on their personnel and family gains. After a pause of 71 long years the mindset, thinking and the conduct of the perpetrators is reluctant to change, rather their insensitivity and irresponsive attitude has grown multi-fold,” adding “they were traitors and traders then and after huge human loss they remain unmoved and numbed today as well. This is because today’s rulers are the remnants and off springs of the same class of stooges at that time, who bargain our blood for their own benefits.”