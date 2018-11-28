Geelani pays tribute to slain militants

Srinagar, 27 Nov:
All Parties Hurriyat Conference Chairman, Syed Ali Geelani paid tributes to the militants killed in Kulgam and Tral. In a statement issued on Tuesday the senior separatist leader said that bloodshed on such large scale should have acted as an eye opener for the world community and champions of democracy and human rights should have woken up to see with their own eyes that a small nation strives hard to achieve their basic and fundamental right for the last 7 decades.
Geelani reiterated his appeal for a complete poll boycott of ongoing panchayat elections and cautioned people that “voting for anybody amounts to betrayal as these votes are used as affirmative verdict to hoodwink the international community.”
Hurriyat chairman further said, “Those elected by our votes play a shameless role of puppets and obey every command from their masters, just to remain in power.”
He said, “Our nation has to stand by this movement as our life, honor, culture, religion and even the land is at stake and if we remain contended, everything will be snatched from us.”