Geelani pays tribute to slain Kulgam militants

Urges people to observe ‘civil curfew’ on Aug 30, 31
Urges people to observe ‘civil curfew’ on Aug 30, 31
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Aug 29:
Hurriyat Conference (G) chairman, Syed Ali Geelani while paying tributes to slain militants Altaf Ahmad and Umar Rashid Wani, who were killed in an encounter at Kulgam on Wednesday said, “Present armed struggle against the Indian subjugation is a sheer reaction.”
“It is not a hobby of our youth to engage in an armed struggle but a reaction of Indian military rule on Jammu and Kashmir,” said Geelani in a statement issued today.
Condemning the “use of excessive force against the civil population leaving scores of men and women seriously wounded”, Geelani termed the military action as “a ploy to suppress the people with iron fists”.
Citing the annals of history, Geelani said: “For the last 71 years, people of Kashmir have been demanding their birth right i.e. right to self-determination but the Indian stubbornness, which is unjustified, has served as a major stumbling-block for a peaceful resolution of Kashmir dispute.”
He reiterated his appeal to the people of Kashmir “to observe complete civil curfew on 30 and 31 of August against the vile conspiracies to change the Muslim majority character of the state”.
Expressing his deep concern on “victimizing the innocent people”, especially the youth in Poonch, Rajouri and across Peer Panchal region of Jammu division for raising pro-movement slogans during the protest rallies, Geelani lauded the strong commitment displayed by the people living in these “remote and neglected” regions of Jammu division.
While terming the behavior of NIA and ED against the incarcerated Hurriyat leaders, “sheer vengeance” Geelani expressed his utmost surprise “over the fresh raids and extensive search operations on the residences of Altaf Ahmad Shah and Ayaz Akbar”.
“Intimidating the families of the leaders, the ED sought the details of their property. It is highly deplorable and amazing that the NIA seized not only the personal documents of each and every kind but even the waste papers lying in the dustbins,” said Geelani.
Taking a dig on the communication gap between the Indian agencies, he expressed his wonder on the Enforcement Directorate asking for the property documents already seized by its sister agency (NIA), 15 months ago.
Condemning the brazen actions of ED “to harass the families of those leaders already languishing in Tihar jails in a pathetic condition due to the ill-treatment of the jail authorities”, Geelani said that this type of ordeal is a unique example in modern civilized world.