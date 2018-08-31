Geelani pays tribute to slain Hajin, Kulgam militants

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Aug 30:
Paying tributes to slain militants killed in recent days, Hurriyat Conference (G) chairman, Syed Ali Geelani Thursday said, “Our youth lay down their lives to end the age-old slavery of their nation and for right to self-determination.”
In a telephonic address to mourners, Geelani as per the statement issued by Hurriyat (G) paid tributes to slain youth Umar Rashid Wani and reiterated his pledge “to take the ongoing movement to its logical end”.
“We will never allow any body to barter the precious blood of martyrs. We need to be aware of this and we are duty bound to safeguard their sacrifices and should desist from any activities which prove harmful for our movement,” Geelani said.
Geelani said that youth’s blood is precious than ‘Haram-e-Paak’ and the people who barter these sacrifices for their personnel gains are those conscious less people “who betray their own interests and will definitely get punished for such deeds in hereafter”.
He further said that “aggressive measures by forces, luring the youth with jobs, perks and privileges will never succeed in deterring us from pursuing our cause.”
Geelani said: “Since past 71 years, the nation has rendered unparalleled sacrifices, thousands were caged and brutally tortured, properties worth billions razed to ground and looted, and sexual assault and rape used as war weapon. But India has not been able to suppress our emotions with this brutality.”
Stressing upon people in general and youth in particular, Geelani said that “we need to strengthen our faith, avoid missdeeds and nourish the Islamic culture in our homes and society.”
Geelani asked youth “to remain cautious about the sinister designs of anti-movement elements” while expressing his dismay and displeasure over increasing waywardness in society.
“We need to be vigilant and check the increasing crime graph in our society,” he added.
Geelani urged people “to boycott upcoming elections” and asked people to exhibit steadfastness and keep away from these “shame elections”.
He said participation in these elections is tantamount to “treason with the blood of martyrs”.
“Indian authorities are misleading world community by portraying people’s participation in elections as a verdict in their favor,” he said.
“It is prerequisite to convey a strong message to world community that we pursue a cherished mission of right to self determination and in no way, justify, defend or favor these elections,” Geelani said.
Appealing people to boycott every election, be it Panchayat, Assembly or Parliament, Geelani said that “it provides Indian leadership opportunity to mislead world community.”
Blaming ruling elite for changing the demography of state, Geelani said that “they are hell-bent to change our majority status”.
“They are not sincere and just play with your sentiments and looting resources of state.”
“We should encourage people for their commitment, and we need to avoid differences and remain firm,” he said, adding, “Islam, freedom and unity in our folds can lead us to our destiny and if the entire nation follows these goals, we will definitely achieve our destination very soon.”