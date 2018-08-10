Geelani pays tribute to slain Gurez, Rafiabad militants

‘To kill an innocent is tantamount to killing whole humanity’
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Aug 09:
Chairman of Hurriyat Conference (G), Syed Ali Geelani paying tributes to the slain militants who were killed in Gurez and Rafiabad encounters in addition to all the youth killed in the preceding week, Thursday said that people of Jammu and Kashmir are a peace loving nation and are in dire need of peace and tranquility.
Expressing his regret, Geelani in his statement said that “it is the stubbornness of India and its arrogance of military might, which serves as a deterrent and main obstacle in peaceful resolution of Kashmir issue.”
Geelani said that “to kill any innocent human being is tantamount to killing the whole humanity.”
Terming the “sacred sacrifices offered by our youth as highly valuable”, he said that “the nation is indebted to such sacrifices and we take pledge to carry our legitimate movement for right to self-determination to its logical conclusion.”
Geelani urged the UN Secretary General “to help resolve Kashmir dispute in accordance with the aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir”.
Geelani in his appeal to the United Nations Human Rights Commission said, “It should take cognizance of the plight of detainees lodged in Udhampur District Jail.”
He also condemned the “harsh and inhuman attitude of the jail authorities”.
“Parents and relatives of the inmates are narrating woeful stories of physical torture and all other oppressive methods of intimidation,” he said, while seeking help of Amnesty International and International Red Cross “to probe the plight of prisoners and inmates lodged in District Jail Udhampur”.
Meanwhile, Hurriyat (G) in its statement reiterating “its pledge and commitment for the right to self-determination”, saying, “we out rightly reject the views put forward by the National Conference working president Omar Abdullah that the exemplary protest and civil curfew observed on 5th and 6th August against any proposed tinkering of Article 35-A is a tacit support for a resolution of Kashmir issue within the constitution of India”.
Hurriyat Conference (G) termed the “political whims” of Omar Abdullah yet another “cruel joke” with the history of Kashmir “stained” by his predecessors since 1947.
“Article 370 and 35-A etc have remained a tool of exploitation in the hands of all the pro-Indian political parties who have been instrumental in abrogating these constitutional barriers to change the state subject laws and demography of the state,” said Hurriyat (G).
Statement said the amalgam clarifying its stand for the right to self-determination has time and again “rejected any solution within the Indian constitution”.
Statement made an appeal to people to remain vigilant against the “ill designed double speak of all the pro-Indian political parties for who the recent civil curfew and strong protest should have served as an eye opener”.
“The same parties may be asked about the present state of bureaucracy, judiciary and police department where the non-resident officials have outnumbered the locals,” the statement said.
Statement said: “Hurriyat may ask such pro-Indian parties who is responsible for opening the flood gates of non-residents to occupy such key posts in the State?”
“Hurriyat (G) takes pledge to take the movement for right to self-determination to its logical conclusion. This is our clear stand whereas all the pro-Indian parties especially National Conference played key role to damage the Muslim majority character of the state and in abrogating the state subject law,” statement added.
They lauded the “commitment” of the people as displayed on 5th and 6th August and also prayed “to keep a constant vigil on the dubious role played by all the pro-Indian politicians by shedding crocodile tears on the proposed abrogation or tinkering of Article 35-A”.
Hurriyat (G) in its statement demanded “immediate intervention of United Nations Secretary General by using its good office to stop overt and covert efforts by India to change the demography of Jammu and Kashmir to its favor”.
Statement also hoped for an early resolution of Kashmir issue as per the wishes of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.