Geelani pays tribute to Khanmoh slain youth

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Jan 29:
Chairman Hurriyat (G) Syed Ali Geelani said that people should guard the sacrifices and desist from the activities which prove detrimental for “the movement”. In a statement on Tuesday, the senior separatist leader said, “Our movement has become so precious that no perk and privilege can compel us for any compromise.” Geelani said this, in a telephonic address to the mourners of Saqib Ahmad, killed in Khanmoh encounter.
Geelani said, “New Delhi instead of accepting ground realities is hell-bent to suppress us with its military might.” He reiterated his pledge to take the movement to its logical end.
He said, “Since past 71 years our nation has rendered unparalleled sacrifices, thousands were caged and brutally tortured, properties worth billions razed to the ground and looted, and sexual assault and rape used as a war weapon. But this brutality has not suppressed our emotions.”
Stressing upon people in general and youth in particular, Hurriyat chairman said, “We need to strengthen our faith, avoid miss deeds and nourish the Islamic culture in our homes and society without indulging in sectarian hatred and social evils.”
He said that election “drama” and the “multi-faced political stooges” pose as our saviors to fetch them votes in the name of roads, electricity, and water, but in reality, they are the people who strengthen the “unholy bond of slavery”.