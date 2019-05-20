Geelani pays tribute to Gani Lone, Mirwaiz Farooq

May 20, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Paying rich tributes to the Khawaja Ab. Gani Lone and Mirwaiz Moulana Mohammad Farooq on their respective anniversaries, All Parties Hurriyat Conference chairman, Syed Ali Geelani said “both the leaders played a glaring role for the ongoing movement for right to self-determination.”

Recalling his personal relation with both the leaders, Hurriyat chairman said that he always treated them as younger brothers. “They had immense leadership qualities and had dedicated their lives for the sacred cause” Geelani said in a statement.