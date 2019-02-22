Geelani never took security: Hurriyat (G)

Srinagar, February 21, 2019:
Hurriyat (G) while commenting on some media reports of withdrawal of security to Syed Ali Geelani said, “This is a brazen lie and such ridiculous reports need only to be laughed at.”
In a statement, Hurriyat spokesperson said that GOI and State government always try to hoodwink the world by this “unrealistic” and “false propaganda” by their paid media houses. Hurriyat clarified that Geelani was neither provided any security nor has he requested for it.
“He continues to be confined in his house for the last 9 years, but forcibly occupying the gates and them claiming it to be the security is such a ridicules report government and its agencies should be ashamed of,” Hurriyat spokesperson said.
The spokesperson said, “Similar false statement was aired by jingoistic media channels in 2014 floods when they claimed that staunch anti India and pro-freedom leader Syed Ali Geelani is rescued by Indian army, but this brazen lie was exposed when everybody here knew that Geelani’s residence was safe and no water logging was in that area.”