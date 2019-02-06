Geelani, Mirwaiz, Salahuddin, LeT thank Pak for observing Kashmir Solidarity day

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Feb 05:
Hurriyat (G) Chairman, Syed Ali Geelani Tuesday thanked Pakistan for observing “Kashmir Solidarity Day”.
In a statement, the Hurriyat Chairman said, “People in Jammu and Kashmir are challenging a big power and Pakistan is the only country that acknowledges our right to self-determination and extends its persistent support.” Hurriyat chairman said it is the responsibility of the UN to realize the gravity and severity of the grave and grim situation in Kashmir.
Hurriyat (M) Chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq also expressed his gratitude to the people, government and leadership of Pakistan for their “unconditional and unflinching” support to the political movement of the people of Jammu and Kashmir for the right to self-determination.
In his statement Mirwaiz said the people of Jammu and Kashmir and Hurriyat Conference has always appreciated the support of Pakistan, at all levels, be it diplomatic, political or moral for the past seven decades, despite difficult and testing times for the country itself.
Meanwhile, United Jihad Council (UJC) on Tuesday expressed gratitude to Pakistan, its people and leadership of PaK for observing the ‘Kashmir Solidarity Day’.
In an e-mailed statement the UJC spokesman Syed Sadaqat Hussain quoted its chief, Syed Salah-ud-din as saying that “the time has come for the government of Pakistan to help Kashmiris through its diplomatic, moral and media campaign.”
“The people of Kashmir are rendering sacrifices for the cause while as forces are torching their houses, shops and other things to suppress the voice of Kashmiris,” he said, adding that Pakistan and the world community must take cognizance of such happenings.
Militant outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba thanked Pakistan for “wholeheartedly celebrating” the Kashmir Solidarity Day and regarded the nation as a supreme and honorable one. In a statement, the spokesperson of LeT said, “The Pakistani nation always stood with Kashmiris and raised the voices of oppressed on every forum.”