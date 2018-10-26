Geelani, Mirwaiz pay tributes to slain Kreeri militants

‘Condemn police raid in Shopian’
Srinagar:
Chairman Hurriyat Confrence (G) Syed Ali Geelani on Thursday paid tributes to two militants killed in Kreeri, Pattan area of north Kashmir’s distrcit Baramulla.
Geelani, in a statement issued to press, said. that “blood-bath, death and destruction all around the valley is only because of rulers”—who very cunningly are still in denial mode. He said that even after “massacres on daily basis”, men in uniform are not satisfied, they kill youth in broad-day-light and in the dead of night raid their houses to pick them up and subject them to “ruthless treatment” in police stations and other interrogation centers. Strongly condemning the police raid in Shopian and arresting more than a dozen youth, octogenarian leader said that local police and forces feel it hard to tolerate a conscious, freedom loving youth especially if he dares to narrate “brutality and atrocities”. He said that agencies push our youth to wall where they leave no other way for them than to take an extreme step, so that the occupation forces have a reason to eliminate them. Chairman Hurriyat Confrence (M) Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in a statement said that every day’s dance of death has exposed the GoI’s real face in Kashmir as “state terrorism is on a full display with forces making the killing of Kashmiri youth under operation all-out as their regular feature”. “The ultimate repression is also on to push the youth of Kashmir to wall and leave them with no choice other than to choose armed means of resistance as their weapon to fight the occupation.”