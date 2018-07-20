Geelani, Mirwaiz, Malik, Sehraie grieved over demise of Habibullah Khan

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
JRL leadership Thursday expressed grief over the demise of care taker of Martyr’s Graveyard Eidgah Haji Habibullah Khan.
Hurriyat (G) chairman Syed Ali Geelani Thursday while hailing Habibullah Khan’s contribution, said that “late Habibullah looked after Mazar-e-Shuhada Eidgah for long time.”
Praying for his heavenly abode, Geelani extended his condolences with bereaved family and prayed for their forbearance to bear this irreparable loss.
Hurriyat (G) said a high level delegation of Huriyat Conference (G) comprising of Hakim Ab Rashid, Syed Mohammad Shafi and Mohammad Saleem Zarger participated in his funeral prayer.
Hurriyat (M) chairman and AAC patron, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has also expressed grief over the demise of Haji Habibullah Khan.
He termed Khan’s demise as a great loss.
Mirwaiz visited Marty’s graveyard Eidgah and led the funeral prayers of Khan in which many people participated.
Mirwaiz while highlighting the contributions of Khan said that “he was committed soldier who remained steadfast towards his duty till his last breath”.
Pertinently, Khan has laid to rest around 2000 persons including Shaheed-e-Milat Mirwaiz Molvi Muhammad Farooq, Shaheed-e-Hurriyat Khawja Abdul Gani Lone and many others.
Mirwaiz said: “His contributions and selfless service will always be remembered.”
Mirwaiz also expressed his solidarity with the bereaved family and prayed for the highest standards for the deceased in Janah.
Mirwaiz while remembering the Kashmir’s prominent religious scholar Moulana Syed Muhammad Qasim Shah Bukhari on his 19 death anniversary stated that Bukhari’s contributions at educational and religious fronts will always be remembered.
He said that Bukhari had a great hold on the Arabic language and remained busy in spreading the knowledge on the basis of Quran and Sunnah.
Mirwaiz said that deceased Bukhari was a great teacher and had also mentored Shaheed-e-Milat and that his family had always been a well wisher of Mirwaiz family.
Chairman of JKLF, Muhammad Yasin Malik while expressing his heartfelt grief and sorrow over the demise of Haji Habibullah Khan said that his contribution and sacrifices will be always remembered in Kashmir history.
JKLF chairman while paying for his tributes, prayed for the Sabr-I-Jamil to his bereaved family.
A delegation comprising of vice chairman Showkat Ahmad Bakshi, zonal president Noor Muhammad Kalwal and zonal organizer Bashir Ahmad Kashmiri visited the bereaved family and participated in his funeral prayers.
They expressed solidarity with his bereaved family.
Meanwhile, JKLF said its delegation from Baramulla Thursday also visited Pattan where aunt of senior JKLF member Abdul Qayoom Sheikh expired recently.
The delegation comprised of Ghulam Qadir Khan, Muhammad Altaf Gujree, Molvi Reyaz and Muhammad Hafizullah expressed condolences with the bereaved family.
Tehreek-e-Huriyat (TeH) chairman Mohammad Ashraf Sehraie Thursday also expressed his deep sorrow over the demise of Habibullah Khan.
Hailing his contribution, Sehraie said that late Habibullah has contributed a lot in social service. Praying for his heavenly abode, Tehreek-e-Hurriyat chairman extended his condolences and prayed for departed soul and bereaved family for their forbiddance to bear this irreparable loss.