Geelani, Mirwaiz, Malik meet

JRL to hold wide-ranging consultation to frame joint strategy
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 30:
The Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik Tuesday met at Hurriyat Conference (G) chairman’s Hyderpora residence and said they are going to have wide-range consultation with all sections of the society to frame a comprehensive joint strategy against “Indian suppression”, which has reached beyond tolerable levels.
After being released from their prolonged house confinement and police custody, Mirwaiz and Malik held a meeting with Geelani at his Hyderpora residence. The three leaders had a thorough discussion on the prevailing situation in Kashmir.
While condemning wide-scale bloodshed, arrest spree of youth, thrashing of people during CASOs and damaging property by the forces, they said, “Indian forces have unleashed a ‘naked aggression’ against people of Kashmir, where youth are being selectively killed and property damaged under a sinister design to consolidate the grip over Jammu and Kashmir by New Delhi.”
They said the “suppression has reached a stage where it has become unbearable for the population which cannot silently tolerate it further.”
The three leaders said they have decided to hold wide-ranging consultations with all sections of the society including political parties, religious organizations, lawyers, traders, transporters, employees, academicians, civil society members and others to frame a comprehensive joint strategy and present it before the people.
They termed blowing up of houses with explosive material, thrashing of slain militants relatives including women, merciless beating of people during CASOs and damaging property including apple and other fruit orchards as “crimes against humanity committed by the Indian forces”.
While denouncing these acts, the JRL said people of Kashmir, especially people living in south Kashmir have completely been left at the mercy of Indian forces, who have made the life of common people “hell by not even allowing them to go to their paddy fields and orchards to reap the crop.”
The leaders urged international community to take serious note of the events unfolding in the pain-stricken Kashmir.
They said that it was unfortunate that whosoever tries to raise a voice against “brutality of forces”, he or she is silenced either by “ruthless torture or through other means of repression”.
“Indian forces have turned Kashmir into a killing field, where innocent people including women are killed with immunity by Indian forces anytime, anywhere,” the leaders said.
Hitting out at Indian army Chief General Bipin Rawat over his recent statement, they said, “It has given further encouragement to the men in uniform to increase brutalities, killings and widespread vandalism”.
“While Indian forces are resorting to worst human rights violations in Kashmir, Indian electronic media leaves no stone unturned to project the Kashmir situation in such a colour that appears to justify the brutality of the forces,” they said.
Condemning the crackdown on separatist leadership, they said most of the leaders have been booked under infamous PSA and lodged in jails outside the state. “It reflects the dictatorial and authoritarian approach of New Delhi to muzzle the voice and rights of the people through a naked display of its military might”.
They said those who complete their term under PSA are even slapped with second and third PSAs just to ensure their “illegal and continues detention”.
“The number of political prisoners of Kashmir is increasing with every passing day as they are not even produced before courts for trial,” the leaders said.
They said that despite ultimate “repression being unleashed across Kashmir, the leadership and every single citizen of Kashmir is committed to right to self -determination and for that the ongoing struggle will continue at all levels.”