Geelani, Mirwaiz detained

Mirwaiz threatens agitation if killings don’t stop
Geelani denounces curbs, arrests
Sameer Showkin LoneSrinagar:
The separatist leaders Syed Ali Geelani and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq were Wednesday detained as they tried to defy the restrictions and lead a protest march to Shopian where four civilians were killed on Sunday evening.
The Hurriyat has also termed the shifting of political prisoners to outside jails a “violation of court orders” over which they had given a shut down call. Hurriyat (G) chairman Syed Ali Geelani, who is continuously under house detention at his Hyderpora residence, came out the main gate of the house but a police party deployed outside his residence stopped him from moving to Shopian. Geelani was later again kept under house arrest.
Geelani said, “We demand eviction of camps of forces from civilian
areas. The camps are a source of nuisance and harassment for locals.
We support demand of people of Shopian to remove these camps which have come up in every nook and corner of South Kashmir.”
Hurriyat (M) chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq along with his
supporters defied restrictions and after he and his supporters hit the streets a police party outside his house detained him at Nigeen police station. The Hurriyat activists shouted pro-freedom slogans as the authorities foiled the protest. However, Mirwaiz was later released and put under house arrest.
Earlier, talking to reporters before being detained, Mirwaiz said the
JRL had called for Shopian Chalo to show solidarity with the bereaved
families of “massacre in which four people were killed in a
cold blooded murder”. “How long Kashmiris will be killed like this,” Mirwaiz said, adding that the current government was responsible for this genocide. “How long they will continue to kill innocent civilians... these are all targeted killings,” he added.
Mirwaiz said that the “unfortunate part is now that the Supreme Court has stepped in to save the troopers who kill the innocent civilians”. “The probe is being stopped by the courts now. What should we expect,” he said.
The Hurriyat (M) chairman said whenever they have tried to raise voice against such killings the whole separatist leadership is thrown into jails and police stations to “muzzle our voice”.
In the name of CASO, Mirwaiz said South Kashmir and “other peripheries have been turned into a military garrison and youth are being selectively killed.”
Mirwaiz threatened of launching a large scale agitation, if the killings of civilians were not stopped. Geelani, in his press statement, later said that the repeated curbs, restrictions, arrests and detention of resistance leadership and activists is a classic case of “colonial attitude”.
He said that everyone is "aware that the people in southern areas of Kashmir have suffered immensely since past several years and continue to bear the severe brunt of Kashmir's forcible control."
Lashing at state authorities, Geelani said they have failed to secure and provide safety to civilians. “Life and dignity are of top priority, but it is so quite disgusting that people at the helm of affairs and stooges for lust of chair assign least importance to this and are instead parroting about so-called development and constructions of roads and flyovers.”
To thwart the Shopian Chalo call police, according to Hurriyat (G) sources, raided the houses of various separatist leaders as well. Hurriyat leaders including Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai, Ghulam Nabi Sumji , Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar, Hakeem Rashid,
Mohammad Ashraf Laya, Bilal Sideequi and Syed Imtiyaz Hyder were detained in different police stations.
In a statement, Geelani condemned the ruling regime for “forcibly disallowing” the JRL’s peaceful march to Shopian. “Repeated curbs, restrictions, arrests and detention of resistance leadership and activists is a classic case of colonial attitude, said Geelani.
"Hundreds of people mostly our youth have been killed, while even children and women are not spared," Geelani said.
“Hundreds of people mostly our youth have been killed, while even children and women are not spared,” Geelani said.
Demanding immediate release of those detained by NIA, Geelani said that those lodged in Tihar, “are not criminals but political prisoners who are being subject to detention for their political convictions.”
