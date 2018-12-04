Geelani, Mirwaiz continue to remain under house arrest, Malik in jail

Srinagar:
The Jammu and Kashmir government has foiled the Joint Resistance Leadership’s programme of candle light protest during the human rights week.
The Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) comprising of octogenarian leader and Hurriyat patriarch Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Yasin Malik have urged people to light candles in the evening to highlight “human rights abuses” by government forces during the week-long human rights week beginning from today until December 9. While Mirwaiz has been placed under house arrest, Malik remains in central Jail. Geelani continues to remain under house detention since 2010 when he led a popular uprising for several months in the valley. The octogenarian leader has been released on a few occasions for necessary medical check-up’s. Recently Geelani was allowed to drive to Sopore in north Kashmir to visit his daughter whose husband passed away. “After returning home Geelani sb was again placed under house detention,” a Hurriyat (G) leader said. A spokesman for Mirwaiz led Hurriyat said that a posse of police has been deployed outside the Nigeen residence of Mirwaiz since early this morning to prevent him from moving out. Meanwhile, Malik, who was arrested from his Maisuma house last month, has been lodged in central jail, Srinagar.