Geelani, Mirwaiz ask India, Pak to exhibit maturity to end LoC tension

‘War no solution, dialogue only way forward’
Sameer Showkin LoneSrinagar, Feb 26:
Amid the increasing incidents of cross-border shelling along the Line of Control (LOC), the Hurriyat leaderson Monday said that both India and Pakistan are nuclear countries and any flare up “can prove extremely detrimental.”
The current escalation of tension at the LoC in Uri sector is reported to be the most intense in the last 15 years affecting large number of families. Hurriyat Conference (G) chairman Syed Ali Geelani asked the leadership of both India and Pakistan to exhibit "political maturity". “Keeping in view the loss of precious lives, I appeal both the countries to observe restraint and patience,” he said.
Hurriyat (M), held its executive council meeting at its party headquarters here at Rajbagh Mondaywhere the amalgam leaders voiced serious concern over the tension at LoC.
“There is an urgent need to resolve Kashmir dispute through dialogue and de-escalate the war like situation at the LOC,” Hurriyat (M) chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said.
Mirwaiz asked both the countries to exhibit political maturity to resolve the issue which is pushing common people to hardships and miseries. “The common people only suffer because of LoC tension. We lose precious lives,” he said.
Earlier in a statement, Geelani blamed India for LoC stand-off saying the ongoing assault is a “deliberate attempt of India to draw attention away from the Kashmir issue” and “mislead its own population” about it.
Seeking United Nations (UN) intervention in resolving Kashmir issue, Geelani said Pakistan has a right to defend its territory from “Indian aggression”. He said that keeping in view the loss of precious lives “restraint and patience” should be observed.
Mirwaiz also pitched for dialogue. "The sincere dialogue is possible only after the will and aspirations of the main stakeholders of Kashmir dispute are taken into consideration," Mirwaiz said.
He said there is no other way to the resolution of issues between India and Pakistan, except the dialogue. Mirwaiz said that the “status quo” on Kashmir issue will only escalate the tension and “will not change anything on the ground.”
