Geelani made sacrifices to safeguard special status: Shehla

May 02, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Wishes him good health, long life

JKPM leader and JNU student activist Shehla Rashid Shora wished good health to Hurriyat (G) Supreme and JRL leader, Syed Ali Shah Geelani. In a statement issued Wednesday Shora said that Geelani has sacrificed a lot for the people of Jammu & Kashmir, especially with regard to safeguarding the special status of the state.

She said, “There have been several attempts to weaken the special status of the state, and usurp the land rights and other safeguards available to the state subjects of Jammu & Kashmir. It is leaders like Geelani sahib who have remained vigilant and led the people of the state under such circumstances. We pray for his long life and recognise his contributions.”

She further said, “While we have fundamental differences as parties, one cannot deny the sacrifices and contributions made by the veteran leader. If it weren’t for the resistance movement led by Geelani Sahab and others, our generation would not have been aware of our rights.”