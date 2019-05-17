Geelani lashes out at PM Modi over his WB remarks

May 17, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Lashing out at Indian Prime Minister, Narender Modi for his fresh bid to “befool” Indian electorate on the one hand by describing the situation in West Bengal more volatile than that of Jammu and Kashmir—chairman, Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Geelani today asked the Prime Minister why West Bengal wasn’t declared a disturbed territory?

“Why it is not handed over to Indian military? Why POTA, AFSPA, PSA, ULA like draconian laws are not implemented and people of Bengal (God save them) get killed, maimed, incarcerated and the like as happens in Jammu and Kashmir as an in-alienated part of their miserable life,” he said.