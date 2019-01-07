Geelani hails Pakistan for supporting K-struggle

Srinagar:
Chairman, Hurriyat Conference (G), Syed Ali Geelani on Sunday hailed Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s remarks on Kashmir and Muslim Ummah—expressing concern about the issues concerning Muslim world.
In a statement issued here, Geelani said that Muslim leadership has to come forward to extend a helping hand to the Muslims who are being “killed, crushed, subjugated and maimed in every corner of the globe. From Kabul to Karachi, Dhaka to Syria, Kashmir to Palestine everywhere blood of innocent Muslims is spilled for one or other reasons.
The separatist leader said “anti-Muslim forces are collectively targeting a particular faith and the main reason for it is the sold out souls of the collaborators and henchmen who very brazenly encourage the blood of their own people just for their vested interests,” he said.
“Our unfortunate land is also chained from the last 7 decades and our people are struggling hard to break the shackles of the violence,” he alleged. “We as a nation are desperate to get the world know our sufferings and Pak-Turk joint narrative to resolve this issue has come as a soothing breeze for us.”