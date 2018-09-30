Geelani hails Pak FM Qureshi’s UN address

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Hurriyat (G) chairman, Syed Ali Geelani Sunday, hailed Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi’s UN address at the 73rd session of the UN General Assemblywherein the minister had raised Kashmir issue and talked about ‘resolution of dispute’. Geelani in a statement said that Shah Mehmood Qureshi has proved to be ‘well-wisher’ of Kashmir.
Reacting to the UNGA speech by Indian Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj, Geelani said that it was “full of lies, deceit, arrogance and persistent denial of basic and ground realities.”
On India-Pak tension, Geelani said that non-resolution of Kashmir is bone of contention between the two nuclear powers and if UN fails to play its role in solving this grave human issue not only the subcontinent but global peace and stability will culminate in human catastrophe.
The senior Hurriyat leader while highlighting the need for a peaceful settlement of Kashmir issue, said “coercive measures, killings, detentions and suppressions will yield nothing, instead will lead to devastation.”