Geelani hails India, Pakistan for releasing prisoners

May 16, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Hailing the good-will gestures by both India and Pakistan to release the prisoners from their respective jails, Chairman, Hurriyat Conference Hurriyat (G) , Syed Ali Geelani said that the mutual well-wishing in the month of holy Ramadan should be a permanent feature of the bilateral relations of both the countries.

He expressed his high hope that as the important parties to the Kashmir dispute both countries should use this well-wishing attitude, in the first instance, to release all the prisoners belonging to Jammu and Kashmir, languishing in different parts of India.

Lamenting on the plight of Kashmiri in and outside Jammu and Kashmir, Hurriyat chairman reiterated his stand that Kashmir is a purely political and humanitarian problem which is in dire need of an early resolution for prosperous South Asia so instantly, the mutual well-wishing gesture to release all the prisoners must include those Kashmiri prisoners languishing in the state and outside jails.