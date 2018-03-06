Geelani grieved, says India can never kill the sentiment

‘Not averse to dialogue, favour meaningful, result-oriented talks’
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
Terming civilian killings in Shopian as unfortunate, Chairman of Hurriyat Conference (G), Syed Ali Geelani Monday said India can never kill the sentiment of people of Kashmir.
In his telephonic address to mourners, paying tributes to slain youth in Shopian shootout, Geelani said that “those who lay their lives for a sacred cause, are alive with their Lord and receive sustenance from Him.’’
Paying rich tributes to youth including Shahnawaz Ahmad Wagey, Zahid Ahmad Chopan, Suhail Ahmad Wagey, Shahid Ahmad Khan, Shahnawaz Wagey, and Manzoor Ahmad Lone, Geelani said that “the brave hearts are facing a big power and lay down their lives to end the age-old slavery of their nation, putting a huge responsibility on our shoulders to honor these sacrifices and take the movement to its logical end.”
Geelani said: “Repression and oppression have not made any difference. People’s sentiments boil over when there are killings and they come out on the streets, India can never kill the sentiment that has always prevailed among the people.”
Geelani said he was not against any dialogue process, but the dialogue should be “meaningful and result-oriented negotiations”.
“We have a clear agenda that the issue can be resolved through dialogue and our viewpoint is unambiguous… we favour the “meaningful and result-oriented negotiations,” he said.
The Hurriyat (G) chairman said that till date over one hundred rounds of dialogues have been held, but to no avail. He said India is not showing its interest nor is sincere in resolving the issue.
“Until India accepts the disputed status of Kashmir, no breakthrough is possible,” he added.
Geelani said the onus lies with India to “illustrate its seriousness and sincerity” to resolve the issue.
He also lashed out at the mainstream politicians saying they all are “hand in glove with these killers” and stressed people to boycott all elections.
“Now it is people’s turn, particularly youth, to unite and foil conspiracies of India and its henchmen against freedom movement,” he said.
“Those few people, who vote in the elections for material interests are not only committing an act of treason but their actions also act as oxygen for India’s forced control of Kashmir. Those elected to power corridors act as stooges and are hand in glow for these oppressors,” he said.
