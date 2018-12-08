Geelani grieved over loss of lives in Poonch accident

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
All Parties Hurriyat Conference chairman Syed Ali Geelani expressed his deep condolence with the families of all those 12 persons killed after a bus skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge at Mandi Poonch on Saturday.
In a statement, Saturday, senior Hurriyat leader consoled the injured people in the accident.
Praying for their heavenly abode and bestowal of forbearance to their near and dear ones, the Hurriyat leader expressed his anguish on the criminal negligence committed by the authorities for the disproportionate development of the whole Chenab valley.
Hurriyat Chairman condemned the discrimination adopted by the authorities, towards the Chenab region on the ground.