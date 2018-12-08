About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Geelani grieved over loss of lives in Poonch accident

Published at December 08, 2018 04:55 PM 0Comment(s)801views


Geelani grieved over loss of lives in Poonch accident

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

All Parties Hurriyat Conference chairman Syed Ali Geelani expressed his deep condolence with the families of all those 12 persons killed after a bus skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge at Mandi Poonch on Saturday.

In a statement, Saturday, senior Hurriyat leader consoled the injured people in the accident.

Praying for their heavenly abode and bestowal of forbearance to their near and dear ones, the Hurriyat leader expressed his anguish on the criminal negligence committed by the authorities for the disproportionate development of the whole Chenab valley.

Hurriyat Chairman condemned the discrimination adopted by the authorities, towards the Chenab region on the ground.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top