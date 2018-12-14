Geelani grieved

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Dec 13:
Hurriyat (G) Chairman, Syed Ali Geelani has expressed shock and grief on the demise of foster mother of his younger son Naseem-u-Zaffar.
In a statement the spokesperson of Hurriyat (G) quoting the Chairman said, “Hailing from Bandipora deceased, wife of Professor Mohammad Maqbool was a very pious lady with a noble humanitarian attitude, who faced hardships of his life very bravely and nourished my son more than his biological mother.”
Geelani prayed for her eternal peace and courage to the bereaved family particularly Prof Maqbool.