Geelani for meaningful dialogue to resolve K-issue

Asks India to shun stubbornness, reciprocate to Pak’s demilitarisation offer
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, July 21:
Hurriyat Conference (G) Chairman Syed Ali Geelani Saturdaysaid meaningful talks based on a clear agenda underlined by sincerity among the three stakeholders is an assured and peaceful way to resolve the Kashmir conflict.
Welcoming the Pakistan government’s statement that demilitarization of troops in J&K would lead to resolution of the vexed issue, Geelani said the move is aimed at bringing lasting peace in South Asia.
“We hope Pakistan's demilitarization offer and spirit of flexibility will be reciprocated by India so that new vistas of cooperation are opened for resolution of issues including Kashmir issue in accordance with aspirations of people,” he said.
Hailing Pakistan for its clear Kashmir policy, Geelani said, “Now it is time for India to reciprocate. India should come clear on demilitarization offer of Pakistan.”
The Hurriyat (G) chairman said demilitarization in Kashmir would improve the atmosphere and conditions for the Kashmiris, who are subjected to continuous, suppressive measures and intimidation by Indian authorities and forces.
“We have invested heavily in our struggle for right to self-determination and cannot afford to be part of an ambiguous effort that has no clarity and direction," Geelani said.
He said Indian leadership should shun their stubborn, haughty and colonial attitude and come forward for sorting out all issues particularly Kashmir issue.
Calling for an end to hostility between India and Pakistan, Geelani said, “The revival of composite dialogue between all stakeholders would end the hostility between two nuclear countries and open avenues for peace and reconciliation in South Asia.”