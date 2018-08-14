Geelani felicitates Pak

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, August 13:
Felicitating Pakistan on its Independence Day, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (G) chairman Syed Ali Geelani Monday extended his heartiest felicitations to the people and the government of Pakistan on their Independence Day, celebrated on August 14.
“Kashmiri nation is highly grateful to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan for extending its wholehearted moral, political and diplomatic support to our just cause and struggle since 1947. We pray to Almighty Allah for peace, strength, stability, progress and prosperity of Pakistan for a strong and stable Pakistan is very important for the resolution of Kashmir issue,” Geelani said in his statement.
Hurriyat (G) chairman expressed his hope that the new government in waiting under the leadership of Imran Khan shall leave no stone unturned to safeguard the rights of minorities in Pakistan.
The Hurriyat leader also expressed hope that Imran Khan will try his level best “to make sincere efforts for installation of an ideal government like the state of Madina based on equality and justice for all”.