Geelani expresses grief over Kupwara murder

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
APHC (G) chairman Syed Ali Geelani on Saturday expressed his grief over the brutal and merciless killing of an innocent child Umar Farooq in Kupwara.
In a statement issued here, Geelani said: “We are shocked over the death of a budding kid and pray for bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.”
Geelani also expressed his grief over the death of Mohammad Ismaeel Gilkar, brother in law of incarcerated leader, Gh Mohammad Khan Sopori.
While extending his condolences to bereaved family, Geelani said that his contribution for ongoing movement is praiseworthy and “he throughout his life faced hardships because of his affiliation with Kashmir movement”.