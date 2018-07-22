About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Geelani expresses grief over Kupwara murder

Published at July 22, 2018 01:38 AM 0Comment(s)273views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar:

APHC (G) chairman Syed Ali Geelani on Saturday expressed his grief over the brutal and merciless killing of an innocent child Umar Farooq in Kupwara.
In a statement issued here, Geelani said: “We are shocked over the death of a budding kid and pray for bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.”
Geelani also expressed his grief over the death of Mohammad Ismaeel Gilkar, brother in law of incarcerated leader, Gh Mohammad Khan Sopori.
While extending his condolences to bereaved family, Geelani said that his contribution for ongoing movement is praiseworthy and “he throughout his life faced hardships because of his affiliation with Kashmir movement”.

