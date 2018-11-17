Geelani expresses gratitude

Srinagar:
Chairman, Hurriyat Conference (G), Syed Ali Geelani has wholeheartedly thanked all those people who visited his ancestral village Duro to pay homage to Gulam Hassan Makhdoomi.
He said despite heavy showers and cold chilly weather thousands of people mostly from adjoining areas participated in the last rites of the deceased. Hurriyat chairman thanked the leaders of the organizations especially Jamaat-e-Islami, Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, Awami Action Committee, Anjuman-e-Share Shian, Muslim League, People’s League, Bar Association, Anjuman Moien-ul-Islam Sopore, Muslim Conference, Civil Society, all constituent parties of Hurriyat Conference and other political, religious, social and other organizations who traveled from far flung areas to condole and console the bereaved family. He also thanked the all political, religious, social, print and electronic media personalities, lawyers, doctors, columnists, businessmen, neighbours and other personalities who came to Hyderpora and offered their condolences to him. He also thanked Pakistani High Commissioner in Delhi and other international dignities and non-resident Kashmiries living abroad who telephonically condoled the demise of his son-in-law. Syed Ali Geelani also thanked all women participants who despite their personal and domestic engagements took all the pains to reach the residence of my bereaved daughter.