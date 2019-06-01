Geelani expresses concern over plight of Muslims in China

June 01, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Expressing serious concern over the plight of Muslim in Uighur China, chairman of hardline Hurriyat Conference (HC) said the media reports are not only disturbing but alarming also as thousands of Muslim have been imprisoned and made captive for years together in large camps and godowns.

He said Muslims, who should have been united and acted as one, is fragmented in the name of sects, sub sects and geographical boundaries, making themselves an easy prey and a testing species for the deadly weaponry and artilleries of the anti-Muslim forces.

He said, although international media is almost silent about what is happening in Uighur community of China, but whatever little information, trickles down through social media and a few media houses, is not only disturbing but alarming as well. Thousands of Muslim have been imprisoned and made captive for years together in large camps and godowns and are deprived of any humanely treatment, Geelani alleged.