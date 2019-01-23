Geelani expresses concern over plight of Kashmiri prisoners

‘Inmates denied fundamental human rights in jails’
‘Inmates denied fundamental human rights in jails’
Srinagar:
Expressing concern about the wellbeing of Kashmiri prisoners in Indian jails, Hurriyat Conference (G) chairman, Syed Ali Geelani said that despite repeated reminders administration was “unmoved”.
In a statement issued here, Geelani while citing the example of a prisoner Muzaffar Ahmad Dar—who is languishing in Tihar jail for last 10 years, Geelani said “this poor guy is suffering from a serious ailment for the last so many days and is having unbearable pain, but jail administration didn’t listen to his horrifying cries. Instead of providing him medical care, he has been left to battle for his life.”
“High pitched sermons of humanity and human values by Indian rulers, when their own citizens are facing legal trails for their offences in other countries, lose their meaning when very brazenly they bulldoze their own norms when it comes to Kashmir and Kashmiris,” he said.
Hurriyat chairman alleged that these detainees are denied the basic and fundamental rights especially medical aid resulting in their ill health. Recently Peer Saifullah a brain tumor patient, due to lack of timely medical attention, fell unconscious. Senior Hurriyat leaders Shabir Ahmad Shah and Asia Indrabi are also sick for quite some time and criminal negligence by the authorities has taken a heavy toll on their health.
Hurriyat chairman said that judicial victimization has prolonged their stay in jails and physical and psychological stress has deteriorated their health. He said that Altaf Ahmad Shah is a known patient of diabetes and improper diet and medical negligence has badly affected him, likewise Mehraj-ud-din Kalwal and Zahoor Ahmad Watali are also suffering from multiple ailments, but authorities hardly care about their wellbeing.
Geelani said that wives of Ayaz Akbar and Shahid-ul-Islam are suffering from life threatening health problems and their life partners should have been around them in this need of hour. “The concerned official machinery is so harsh and timid that it enjoys the painful and agonizing condition of the families of these prisoners,” he alleged. He further said that Syed Shakeel Ahmad and Syed Shahid Yousuf are also targeted and humiliated for being sons of Hizb chief Syed Salah-ud-din. They have no affiliation with any of the political party and both where performing their professional duties in their respective fields. He said that prisoners in Tihar jail including Nayeem Ahmad Khan, Farooq Ahmad Dar, Fehmeeda Sofi, Nahida Nasreen, Mohammad Aslam Wani, Mushtaq Ahmad, Dr. Mohammad Shafi and others were facing very hardships their families were worried about their safety. “These mischievous and inhuman tactics have never leased a permanent control to the oppressor anywhere in the world and our mean oppressor is no exception,” he said.