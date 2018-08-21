Geelani expresses concern over plight of detainees

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, August 20:
Terming the “random” incarceration of resistance leaders of Jammu and Kashmir on the eve of Eid-ul-Adha as a mark of “tyranny”, All Parties Hurriyat Conference (G) chairman Syed Ali Gilani Monday expressed his grave concern on the “sheer lawlessness prevailing in Jammu and Kashmir”.
Hurriyat (G) leader while condemning “slapping of Public Safety Act (PSA) for several consecutive terms, on Mohammad Yousf Flahi, Mohammad Hussain Waggay, Zahoor Ahmad Bhat and others”, said that “most of the incarcerated leaders were arrested during the 2016 peoples uprising, whereas their detention orders have been quashed by the court of law”.
Geelani said that even the “despotic rulers of the primitive age used to display their kindness by releasing the prisoners on the religious festivals to make possible for them to share the jubilant occasion with their children”.
Hailing the “steadfastness and determination of prisoners of conscience languishing in different jails, police stations and interrogation centres”, facing the wrath and tyranny of the jail authorities”, Geelani while naming the incarcerated Hurriyat leaders said he “salutes the invaluable sacrifices of them”
Geelani in his statement made an appeal to the United Nations Human Rights Commission, International Red Cross, Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch Asia “to take cognizance of the plight of these prisoners”.
Geelani in his statement also expressed grief over the demise of Ghulam Hassan Zia.