Geelani expresses concern over LD incident

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Hurriyat(G) chairman, Syed Ali Geelani on Sunday while expressing grief over the LD hospital incident where a woman was denied admission and delivered a stillborn outside the hospital premises, said “social evils and immoral incidents have eroded our society to such a hollow that no artificial developments, like sky-touching mansions, wide roads and expensive automobiles, can help sustain or prevent the fall of the society.”
Hurriyat chairman said “medical profession is such a noble and pious profession that it is a source of hope and courage to the sick and ailing masses, but incidents like LD hospital, cast dark shadows on this profession.”
The Hurriyat chairman said “media reports about these horrifying incidents are not only alarming, but should be driving us for introspection of our social system.”
Geelani urged people, particularly youth, to help build a society on the principles of humanity, brotherhood and justice irrespective of any cast, creed, religion or region.