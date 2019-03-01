Geelani expresses concern over escalating tension between India, Pak

‘War knocking the doors of sub-continent’
Srinagar:
Chairman Hurriyat Conference (G), Syed Ali Geelani on Thursday expressed concern and anguish on the escalating tension between India and Pakistan—saying “war was knocking the doors of sub-continent.”
In a statement issued here, Geelani alleged although borders have never been calm—however for the last couple of days they are roaring with bombs and guns threatening the whole population. “If it continues, a full-fledged war is knocking the doors of sub-continent,” he said.
While citing Pulwama incident, Geelani said that strategists and manufacturers, have created war madness in whole India—justifying their cross border violations and then celebrating this jingoism and sense of winning the first round just to milk the situation in favor of its political ambitions, but after the surprising response from the other side—celebrations and jubilations faded away.
“One gunned down the war planes other claiming to kill more than 300 people, the claims and counter claims will have no end and it is immaterial, who kills how many and who bleeds more, one thing is sure that humanity and human race is threatened on both sides,” he alleged.
Geelani hailed the mature and repeated peace appeals by Pakistan premier—said that such statements can only come through a person with human heart.
In response to the persistent provocation by world’s largest democracy, the press briefing from across are focused, sensible and responsible and they should be taken as a peace narratives rather than weakness, inability or incapability.
“If the war mongers and media generals continue to guide their political masters, a widespread disaster and a massive human devastation is eminent,” Geelani said, adding “Then neither the media war rooms will thunder nor the jingoism and ultra-nationalism echo will be heard,” Geelani said.
Hurriyat chairman said that sane and good sense should prevail on the architectures and escalators of this man made tragedy, they need to shun the denial veil and stop parroting the “Integral Part” rhetoric.
Get to the root cause of this catastrophe in waiting, as the poor soldiers cannot always afford to offer their blood to satisfy power lust of their arrogant politicians.
Hailing the free accommodation offer of the Kashmiri hotels for the stranded passengers and tourists because of prevailing circumstances, pro-freedom leader said that this is a difference between a human and a beast.
One is in search of his prey to quench his bloody thirst and take advantage of the circumstances while other in similar conditions offers his helping hand to the suffering masses irrespective of their cast, creed, religion or region. “This is a slap on the face of those communal forces that used the Pulwama incident to flex their muscles on poor and helpless Kashmiris,” Geelani alleged.
Condemning the recent NIA raids on scores of common people including pro-freedom leaders, Hurriyat chairman said that these “coercive measures” have never succeeded in curbing the sentiments.