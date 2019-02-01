Geelani expresses concern over deteriorating condition of political prisoners

Srinagar:
Hurriyat Conference (G) on Thursday convened a meeting of its Majlis-e-Shoora, presided over by its chairman, Syed Ali Geelani, at his Hyderpora residence.
During the meeting, the overall political situation was thoroughly discussed.
The meeting was attended by representatives of the amalgam including Haji Ghulam Nabi Sumji, Molvi Bashir Irfani, Mohammad Rafiq Ganie, Mohammad Yaseen Aataie, Khawaja Firdous Wani, Ghulam Mohammad Nagoo, Syed Mohammad Shafi, Mohammad Maqbool Magami, Yasmeen Raja, Masooda Jamaat-e-Islami, Arshid Aziz and Mubashir Iqbal.
Besides other issues, the forum showed its grave concern about the deteriorating condition of the Kashmiri prisoners in and outside the state, particularly Tihar. The spokespersons said that despite repeated statements there seems no respite from the “pathetic and humiliating” conditions faced by these poor inmates.
In the meeting, Hurriyat leaders strongly condemned the “nocturnal raid and brutal attack by forces” on TeH District President Baramulla Mufti Abdul Ahad and threatened him to exile from the district.
In his presidential address, Hurriyat Chairman termed “Kashmir issue a globally accepted dispute wherein the people’s right to self-determination is not only acknowledged but confirmed by more than a dozen resolutions, but persistent denial of our basic rights has turned this beautiful piece of land in a battlefield.”
“Leaders have expressed his serious concern about the pathetic condition of political prisoners, said that despite being political prisoners they are denied every right guaranteed in the national or international jail manual. The revengeful attitude of the rulers in Delhi has grossed every limit of heartlessness and insensitivity. They willfully prolong their stay in jails through their judicial victimization,” the spokesman quoted pro-freedom leader as having said.
Citing the example of a prisoners Hurriyat chairman said that Dr Mohammad Qasim has completed his 26-year imprisonment is he is yet to be released, how long he will remain in custody? he questioned. Slapping of public safety act for the 37th time on Masrat Aalam Bhat has created a history of non-compliance of the judicial orders. “Similarly, for the last 9 years, Dr Ghulam Muhammad Bhat is languishing in Tihar jail and the list of fake witnesses (240), out of which only 33 have surfaced in these 9 years, and if the judicial pace is same it may need another 50 years for judicial pears to testify his charges. Peer Saifullah is already a patient of Brain Tumor and has been operated recently, but he is languishing in Tihar jail from last 1 and a half years without any medical care and even are not being released on his medical health.”