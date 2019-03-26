About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
March 26, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Geelani expresses concern over crackdown on separatist camp

Expressing concern over the continued crackdown on separatist camp and other activists and youth, Chairman Hurriyat Conference (G) Syed Ali Geelani on Monday alleged that “rhetoric of India being world’s largest democracy is mere hoax and deceit as its highhandedness and brutality, aggressive military and coercive measures have tarnished every fabric of democratic norm, if any, in the state of Jammu and Kashmir.”
In a statement issued here, Geelani condemned mass crackdown and arrest of separatist leaders and activists, booking them under draconian PSA and shifting them to outside jails.
Condemning the shifting of Amir Jamaat-e-Islami Dr Hamid Fayaz to Kuthwa and crackdown on Jamaat-e-Islami, JKLF and other pro-freedom leaders and activists, Hurriyat chairman said that every political event brings a bad of worries and miseries for the helpless inmates of Jammu and Kashmir.
“As now the election activities are on peak in whole of India, in the state of Jammu and Kashmir, it opens the doors of prisons, interrogation centers and police stations,” Geelani alleged. “In order to make militarized election drama—a success, every sane voice for basic and fundamental rights is strangulated through the barrel of gun and by the blunt sword of investigative institutions.”
Hurriyat chairman expressed that suppressing genuine aspiration of people through un-paralleled force and might has always catastrophic ramifications and non resolution of this nuclear flash point has proved it many times.
“Nobody on earth has ever succeeded in curbing the freedom sentiment and India stands as an example itself. So early it accomplishes the reality, better it will be for the world in general and sub-continent in particular,” he claimed.

