Geelani expresses concern on deterioration of Malik's health

April 24, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

All Parties Hurriyat Conference chairman, Syed Ali Geelani expressed his serious concern over the deteriorating health condition of incarcerated leader Mohammad Yasin Malik and warned if anything untoward happens to him, New Delhi shall have to face the consequences. He also condemned the continued grilling of his elder son Dr. Nayeem Geelani by NIA at New Delhi.

In a statement on Tuesday the senior separatist leader said that people all over the world are fighting for their political rights but the state of Jammu & Kashmir is the only exception where the political voices are being crushed with judicial onslaught, registering sedition cases against them through their "so-called and biased" investigating agencies which are not spearing even family members of the resistance leaders.

Geelani said, "By crushing the legitimate movement through its military might, Indian authorities have tried their best to muzzle our voice—but they have utterly failed to do so, and no power on earth or its brutality can never deter us from our much cherished goal of right to self-determination."

Seriously concerned about the plight of prisoners in and outside jails, Hurriyat (G) chairman, Syed Ali Geelani said, "The government has waged war against Kashmiris on every front. Daily killings by “operation all out” has put every conscious individual within the firing range of coercive measures. In the deceitful narrative of hyper-nationalism, to pave the way to grab power, Delhi has flooded its prisoners by Kashmiris. They sell their aggressive posture, through their paid media houses to befool their vote bank."

He said that many separatist people are arrested in the name of “Terror Funding”, and are languished in Tihar jail without any legal aid which includes Mohammad Yaseen Malik, Shabir Ahmad Shah, Dr G. M. Bhat, Altaf Ahmad Shah, Ayaz Akbar, Peer Saifullah, Raja Mehraj-ud-din Kalwal, Nayeem Ahmad Khan, Farooq Ahmad Dar, Shahid-ul-Islam, Syed Shahid Yousuf, Syed Shakeel Ahmad and businessman Zahoor Ahmad Watali.

"Even the females Syeda Asia Indrabi, Fehmeeda Sofi and Nahida Nasreen are not spared. They too face the wrath of oppression and are lodged in far-flung jails in India particularly Tihar jail," the statement said.

The Hurriyat chairman said that rulers have themselves made a joke of their so-called democracy and court decisions are influenced by the region and faith of the accused amounting to gross judicial activism, the recent example of which is the rejection of the bail granted by Delhi High Court in favour of Kashmiri businessman Zahoor Ahmad Watali, which was not only surprising but puts a big question mark on the free and fair legal system of World’s so-called largest democracy.

He said that on one hand, Samjota Express bomb blast accused, even after accepting his crime, is bailed out, just because those killed were from a particular religion and the region, and on the other hand, every conscious Kashmiri, not willing to become the turncoat and stooges of the ruling class is intimidated, maimed, arrested and even eliminated.

Geelani said our prisoners are making history with their courage, steadfastness, patience and commitment, particularly those facing life imprisonment like Dr Mohammad Qasim, Dr Mohammad Shafi Khan Sharyati, Gh. Qadir Bhat, Feroz Ahmad Bhat, Bilal Ahmad Kota, Bashir Ahmad Baba, Sheikh Nazir Ahmad, Mohammad Ayoub Mir, Mohammad Ayoub Dar, Ali Mohammad Bhat, Latief Ahmad Waja, Mirza Nisar, Ab. Gani Goni, Mehmood Topiwala, Javed Ahmad Khan, Parvez Ahmad Mir, Gh. Mohammad Bhat, Dr. Waseem and others.

"Those facing the notorious PSA, imported by our political vultures, more than 35 times like Masarat Aalam Bhat and others like Mohammad Yousuf Falahi, Abdul Gani Bhat, Moulana Sarjan Barkati etc and recently Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami Dr. Hameed Fayaz, Advocate Zahid Ali, Moulana Mushtaq Veeri and others," he said.

Hurriyat chairman, appealed the international community, prisoner’s rights forums and human rights bodies, to compel the authorities to, at least honour and obey their own laws and stop the revengeful attitude towards the political prisoners.