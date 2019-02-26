Geelani express surprise over OIC’s invite to EAM

Srinagar:
Expressing surprise over an “unexpected” move of inviting Indian External Affairs Minister by OIC, Chairman Hurriyat Conference (G), Syed Ali Geelani on Monday alleged that Muslims all over the world particularly in Kashmir were bruised by continuous repression and torture by Delhi.
In a statement issued here, Geelani alleged that “Jammu and Kashmir is the only region which has been forcibly occupied against all the moral, ethical, democratic and human norms.”
“Mighty response from India has led to unending bloodshed and widespread devastation. Killings, jails, torture, bullets, pellets, rape and molestation have become a usual tool by our oppressor,” Geelani alleged. “When all these measures have failed to calm the freedom sentiments of the people, India is now using its judicial onslaught to change the demography of this Muslim majority state as they have done in Jammu in 1947.”
Hurriyat chairman said that recent attack on forces party has fueled the anti-Kashmiri sentiments throughout India. “Fascist mobs went wild against every Kashmiri to avenge the army killings, creating a war like situation in the subcontinent,” Geelani alleged. “All religious and political leaders and workers have been roughed up in a massive nocturnal police crackdown. This minority has been pushed to the wall as their youth are dragged out of the education institutions and beaten to pulp.” Hurriyat chairman asserted that active members of this forum should have resisted such move and conveyed a clear and loud message the ruling class of India—with more than 20 million Muslims, that treatment meted out to this largest minority and crushing them on one or the other context—is in no way acceptable to the guardians of this Ummah and can never be tolerated.