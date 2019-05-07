Geelani discharged from SKIMS after improved health condition

May 07, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Chairman Hurriyat Conference (G), Syed Ali Geelani was discharged from SKIMS today after his health condition improved satisfactorily.

Hurriyat (G) has thanked all those who visited hospital or enquired about his health on phone and prayed for his speedy recovery. Hurriyat also thanks the SKIMS hospital staff particularly doctors attending him including director and medical superintendent and all others.

His pacemaker was analyzed after changing its generator to days back, thankfully by the grace of Almighty it was working properly, but needs constant observation.