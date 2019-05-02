Geelani discharged from SKIMS

May 02, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Chairman, Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Geelani was discharged from SKIMS today after his health condition improved satisfactorily, party spokesperson said on Wednesday.

In a statement issued here, the party spokesperson said that Geelani has been advised to get readmitted within a couple of days for the cardiac checkup.

Hurriyat Conference has thanked all those who visited hospital or enquired about his health on phone and prayed for his speedy recovery. Hurriyat also thanks the SKIMS hospital staff particularly doctors attending him including director and medical superintendent and all others.

Pertinently octogenarian separatist leader, Syed Ali Shah Geelani is living with pacemaker for last 30 years—which has developed some technical problem for which he needs to be kept under observation for a couple of days.