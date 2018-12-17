Geelani demands international inquiry under UN monitoring

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Dec 16:
Hurriyat (G) chairman Syed Ali Geelani termed Governor Administration’s order of probe into Pulwama killings as “hollow slogan”.
In a statement, on Sunday the senior separatist leader said, “We have had these political gimmicks of probes for the past so many decades and we can’t be fooled by these hollow slogans. We will fight hard come what may.”
The Hurriyat chairman demanded a high-level probe by the authentic bodies under the auspices of UN into what he termed as “the war crimes committed by the forces and their mercenaries” in Jammu and Kashmir.
Condemning the killings at Pulwama Geelani said, “They (forces) try to test their muscles and arsenal on the peaceful protestors who are just demanding their basic and fundamental right, right to self-determination promised by their own leaders.”
Geelani further said that the repression and oppression that Kashmiris are subjected to have surpassed the heinous crimes of Changez and Halako.
Hurriyat chairman said that India claims to have the brave and disciplined army of the world, but in reality, they are so timed that they shower bullets and pellets to the un-armed people especially kids.
He accused that killings and harassment is legalized and justified here in the garb of national security.
Hurriyat chairman said, “Forces are entering the localities in the dark hours, ransack the houses, beat the inmates, terrorize and harass the families especially women and kids and if the population protests against these brutalities and inhuman actions the armed forces start firing and shelling, killing and injuring them.”
He also urged the UN to help resolve the long pending Kashmir issue in accordance with the wishes and aspirations of the people.