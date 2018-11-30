Geelani condoles demise of writer Mistry’s mother

Srinagar:
Chairman, Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Geelani on Thursday condoled demise of mother of renowned columnist and writer Mohammad Shafi Mistry (Naqeeb). Geelani prayed for eternal peace of departed soul and courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.
Use of force on funeral processions reflects Govt’s frustration: Mirwaiz
Pays tribute to slain militants killed in Budgam, Khrew
Srinagar: Chairman Hurriyat Conference (M) on Thursday said that the bloodbath and rising graph of human rights violations in Kashmir is the part of the New Delhi’s policy of “aggression and military might” being followed by the lakhs of forces deployed on ground.
In a statement issued here, Hurriyat spokesman while paying tributes to the two militants Adnan Lone and Adil Ahmed Bhat who were killed in an encounter with government forces at Shaar-Shali Khrew stating that the killing of youth is part of the Delhi’s strategy in Kashmir where in forces are “selectively” killing the youth. “While as youth are being killed on daily basis, people of Kashmir are subjected to violence even as an atmosphere of ultimate fear looms large everywhere in Kashmir.”