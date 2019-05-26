Geelani condoles demise of Mohammad Yusuf Buch

May 26, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

All Parties Hurriyat Conference chairman, Syed Ali Geelani condoled the demise Mohammad Yusuf Buch, a Kashmir born ambassador and advisor to UN Secretary General for about two decades, and the sister of United Jihad Council chief Syed Salah-ud-din.



While sympathizing with grieved families, he said that we equally share their grief and sorrow and added that for those, not able to attend the last rights of their dear ones grief and tragedies are more painful for them.



He prayed for eternal peace of deceased and courage for the families to bear this irreparable loss.