Geelani condoles demise of JeI leader

Srinagar, January 19:
Hurriyat Conference (G) chairman Syed Ali Geelani, Tuesday expressed his condolences on the demise of senior Jamaat-e-Islami leader and a well known social activist Abdul Majeed Fazli of Ahmad Nagar Soura.
Hurriyat chairman said that he was a noble soul, an affectionate human being, a caring citizen, a religious and inspirational lover for Islam and freedom. He said that workers of his caliber, dedication and commitment are hard to find in organizations and forums. He prayed for the peace of his soul and courage to the family to bear this tragic loss.
Meanwhile, Hurriyat chairman has condoled the demise of father of Farooq Ahmad Dar @ Bitta Karatay, presently in Tihar Jail for past one and half years and mother of Saleem Haroon vice-chairman of Liberation Front.
Hurriyat chairman said that we share the grief with bereaved families and pray for eternal peace of deceased and courage for the family to bear this painful loss.