Geelani condemns use of force, crackdown in populated areas

'Youth should maintain discipline during resistance'
'Youth should maintain discipline during resistance'
Srinagar:
Condemning the excessive force and crackdown against civilian population in south Kashmir, Hurriyat Conference (G) chairman, Syed Ali Geelani expressed his concern over “increasing use of repressive measures from forces against civilian populace and continuous detention of pro-freedom leaders and activists.”
In a statement issued here, Hurriyat (G) Chairman while referring to Indian agencies and policy makers said “they have waged a war against civilians & in his appeal to youth,” her said. He asked youth to maintain discipline & order during resistance against state sponsored acts and urged them to remain cautious and show wisdom.
“It is of grave concern that police & forces through brutal actions are annoying youth to push them to wall, said pro-freedom leader.”
He denounced the use of brute forces against the populace of South Kashmir—condemning the brazen acts of forces.
“Forces are laying siege against villages and during crackdown people are thrashed and properties ransacked,” he alleged. “Even people are showered with bullets & pellets during their resentment against this barbarism,” he added.
Syed Ali Geelani accused that New Delhi of waging a war in Kashmir. “Delhi should accept defeat as they have lost their credibility and legitimacy,” he alleged. "Authorities through excessive force and military might are continuing forced occupation. No accountability exists on ground as forces have been vested with unbridled powers to harass people.”
Hailing the "steadfastness and determination prisoners of conscience" languishing in different jails in and outside state especially Tihar jail which include Shabir Ahamad Shah, Asia Andrabi, Fahmeedah Sofi, Naheedah Nasreen, Peer Saifullah, Altaf Ahamad Shah, Ayaz Akbar, Raja Meraj-ud-Din Kalwal, Nayeem Ahamad Khan, Shahid-ul-Islam, Farooq Ahamad Dar, Shahid Yousaf, Syed Shakeel Ahmad, Zahoor Ahamad Watali, Dr. Gh. Mohammad Bhat, Dr. Mohammad Qasim, Dr. Shafi Sharity, Gh. Quadir Bhat, Musarat Alam Bhat, Gh. Mohammad Khan Sopori, Mohammad Yousaf Falahi, Ab. Gani Bhat, Umar Aadil Dar, Mushtaq-ul-Islam, Farooq Tawheedi, Mohammad Ayoub Mir, Mirza Nisar Ahmad, Sheer Ali Bhat, Latif Ahmad Waja, Shawkat Ahmad Khan, Mohammad Yousuf Mir, Nazir Ahmad Denter, Shakeel Ahmad Yatoo, Bilal Ahmad Kota, Mohammad Ayoub Dar, Sheikh Mohammad Ramzan, Ashiq Hussain Narchoor, Farooq Ahmad, Manzoor Ahmad Mir, Feroz Ahmad Bhat, Tariq Ahmad Bhat, Bashir Ahmad Qureshi, Gh. Mohammad Tantray, Ashiq Hussain Bhat, Basharat Ahmad Mir, Manzoor Ahmad Najar, Riyaz Ahmad Dar, Latif Ahmad Rather, Lateef Ahmad Dar, Showkat Ahmad Ganie, Sajad Ahmad Bhat, Asadullah Parray, Bilal Ahmad Ganie, Nisar Ahmad Najar, Riyaz Ahmad Ahanger, Hakeem Showkat, Mehraj-ud-din Gojri, Sajad Molvi, Abdul Hamid Bhat, Farooq Ahmad Shah, Abdul Rashid Magloo, Sirajudin etc.
Hurriyat Conference (G) Chairman said that authorities under a well thought conspiracy prolong their detention and are not released despite quashing their detentions by their own courts and directed state authorities for their release, yet they were rearrested. Syed Ali Geelani appealed the International community to come out of what he termed as the “cocoon of economic relationship” with India and try to understand and realize themselves that behind the mask of so-called democracy India is doing everything un-democratic to silence pro-freedom leaders.