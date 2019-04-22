Geelani condemns terrorist attack in Sri Lanka

April 22, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

All Parties Hurriyat Conference chairman, Syed Ali Geelani on Monday condemned the terrorist attack in Sri Lanka, wherein 290 people died and hundreds were critically injured.



In a statement Geelani termed it a" heinous and brutal act" not only against the people of Sri Lanka, but whole humanity. He said "anybody with a human heart will find his words insufficient in condemning this barbaric act."



Hurriyat chairman said "We as a nation sympathize with the family of those who were killed or injured and share their grief from the core of our heart."